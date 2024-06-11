Meet controversial Kannada actor Darshan: Known for affair with Pavithra Gowda to getting banned by media

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Darshan Thogudeepa is one of the most popular names in the Kannada industry, and has also gained fame for all the wrong reasons. Known as a Challenging Star, Darshan's filmography has received immense love from the fans.

Meanwhile, Darshan has now made headlines due to a murder case charge for which he has been arrested from his residence as well. Amid this, take a look at some other major controversies that he has been a part of.

5 times Darshan Thogudeepa landed into controversies

Renukaswamy murder case

As per reports, Darshan had been arrested along with 9 other suspects, who had been allegedly involved in a 33-year-old man Renukaswamy’s murder case in Bengaluru.

It has also been reported that on June 9, the police recovered a dead body from the drainage system of an area identified as Kamakshipalya, where it is speculated that the crime took place.

It has also been said that Renukaswamy was sending abusive messages to Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi, which led to this heinous incident.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered at the nearest police station and the investigation is ongoing.

Darshan arrested for assaulting wife Vijayalakshmi Thogudeepa

In the year 2011, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi filed a police complaint against the actor as he tried to threaten and shoot her. Later, during the ongoing examination, the team of doctors found bruises and a sign of wounds on the back of Vijayalakshmi's head.

When the actor was questioned about the incident he said that he was intoxicated at that time due to which he did not remember anything. Later, due to mental pressure and the actor's status Vijaylakshmi took her complaint back as the actor spent 14 days in jail.

Check out Darshan's post with wife Vijayalakshmi

Darshan's rumored affair with fashion designer Pavithra Gowda

For several years, the equation between Darshan and his better half has not been the same which has led to some heinous steps as well including domestic violence and assault on Vijayalakshmi.

But, things took a huge turmoil in their lives after fashion designer Pavithra Gowda entered the picture.

Pavithra has been posting pictures with Darshan as both have worked together on many projects. An Instagram clip has also gone viral that compiled moments between Pavithra and Darshan.

This sparked a controversy that Darshan was in a rumored relationship with Pavithra and later Vijayalakshmi threatened legal action against Pavithra as well.

Check out Pavithra's post

Darshan alleged of setting pet dog free on a woman

Another huge controversy that Darshan got embroiled in was when he was accused of setting his dog free on a woman who had parked her car near Darshan's residence.

Later, the case was registered against the actor but yet again due to his pressure, the matter was closed.

Darshan receives notice for late-night party

This incident occurred during the success party of his 2023 action-thriller, Kaatera, as the actor continued the celebrations after 12:30 am followed by loud music at the bar.

Later, Darshan, Abhishek Ambareesh, Rockline Venkatesh, and Dhananjaya were issued notice for creating a nuisance at the bar, too.

Darshan Thogudeepa receives backlash from media

During a press conference, an audio clip of Darshan went viral. The clip was a conversation between him and an undisclosed media personnel. In the audio, Darshan was heard yelling and cursing the person on the opposite end of the call.

Later, Darshan was boycotted by several media houses, which resulted in a complete 2-years ban on the actor and his press conferences.

These above incidents prove that Darshan is not new to stirring controversies.

