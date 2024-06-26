Renuka Swamy murder case: Netizens demand death penalty for Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The ongoing controversy involving Kannada actor Darshan in the alleged murder of Renuka Swamy is intensifying with each passing day. In a recent development, on one hand, the parents of the victim met the Karnataka CM and on the other hand, social media is flooded with tweets demanding the death penalty for the actor.

Netizens demand death penalty for Darshan Thoogudeepa

Social media has been flooded with people posting tweets asking for the death penalty for Darshan Thoogudeepa. One X user wrote, “He killed his own fan, Those pics. This psychopath deserves lifetime imprisonment.”

Another one wrote, “If God is real, then #Darshan should face seviour (severe) punishment.’’

Renuka Swamy’s parents meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; seek job for daughter-in-law

Parents of deceased Renuka Swamy met Karnataka CM in Bengaluru on Tuesday (June 25). Renuka Swamy’s parents expressed their satisfaction with the investigation into the murder of their son and requested Siddaramaiah’s help for their daughter-in-law to obtain a government job.

The Chief Minister, too, responded positively to the request and is also said to have assured them that police would take action against the culprits under law, and they would ensure that the guilty are punished. As per Hindustan Times, a total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

What is the Darshan Thoogudeepa controversy?

Renowned Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. The victim is a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga, who had allegedly made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her.

Following this, Pavithra wanted to seek revenge along with Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa who instigated the murder. Reportedly, the latter, using his henchmen, allegedly got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons. Later, the victim’s body was disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

