Kannada TV couple Neha Ramakrishna and Chandan Gowda blessed with baby girl; new dad is feeling a bit emotional

Kannada television couple Chandan Gowda and Neha Ramakrishna are on cloud nine as they embark on a new journey. The popular couple has become parents to a baby girl, who they welcomed on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Neha and Chandan announced the exciting news through a collaborative post on social media on Wednesday. Check out the post below!

Announcing the arrival of their firstborn—a baby girl—Neha wrote, "We’re overjoyed to share the arrival of our baby girl on October 29, 2024! Both mom and our little one are healthy and happy, thanks to all your love and blessings." She further revealed that the new dad is over the moon and feeling emotional. "Dad is feeling a bit emotional and over the moon!" she added.

As soon as Neha shared the news, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and personalities from the Sandalwood industry. Check out how everyone reacted to the news!

It’s worth mentioning that Neha and Chandan exchanged wedding vows in 2018 after dating for a while. The couple are childhood sweethearts, having met when they were in 10th grade. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Chandan and Neha revealed their love story when they participated in a dance reality show. The arrival of their baby girl marks another sweet milestone in their enduring relationship.

For those who may not know, Neha Ramakrishna made her acting debut with the Kannada show Lakshmi Baramma in 2013. This show made Neha a household name, although she had previously worked as a theatre artist during her school days. She has since appeared in several TV shows, including Swathi Chinukulu, Kalyana Parisu, Roja, Paavam Ganesan, and Raja Rani, to name a few. On the other hand, her husband, Chandan Gowda, is also a popular actor in the Kannada television industry.

