Kannappa Release Date: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, and Mohanlal's mythological drama to hit big screens on THIS day

Vishnu Manchu’s fantasy-based Hindu mythological drama Kannappa has been one of the most-talked-about upcoming films. The project which happens to be a dream ambitious project of the Telugu star has caught attention for buzz around its special cameo sequences starring actors like Prabhas and Mohanlal, among others. And recently, the makers finally announced the release date of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu Manchu dropped a new poster of the film highlighting its release date. It seems Kannappa has avoided a highly buzzed-about clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The film will hit the theaters on April 25, 2025.

Check out the post here:

One of the most significant highlights of the film has been its exciting lineup of cameos, starring some of the biggest names across Indian cinema. The film which is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devout devotee of Shiva, would feature Prabhas in the character of Nandi. Mohanlal is also said to be featuring in another crucial cameo in the film.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal would have a special appearance as Goddess Parvati while Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar would make his cameo in the role of Lord Shiva.

A few days back, the makers of Kannappa hit a snag as a leaked picture of Prabhas from the sets of the film did rounds on social media. The team was quick enough to take note and remove it.

However, they did not falter back to take preventive steps to avoid such leaks ahead, and through an official statement issued a reward of Rs. 5 lakhs for anyone who would help them identify the source of the leak.

Check out the statement by Kannappa makers here:

Along with it, they also extended a heartfelt plea to all the fans of Prabhas, imploring them to understand the amount of hard work put behind the film and so refrain from being a part of any leaked visuals from the sets of the Vishnu Manchu starrer.

For the unversed, sometime back the team of Kannappa commenced on a journey to visit the 12 jyotirlingas before the film release.

Here’s a glimpse:

Directed by Mohan Babu, the cast and crew gave a reverend kickstart to the ambitious project.

