‘You have more complaints about me than love’: Devi Sri Prasad hits back at Pushpa 2 makers over replacement controversy caused due to delay

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has been associated with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise for quite some time now. While he was supposed to be a part of its second installment by crafting its background score, some reports earlier suggested that DSP was replaced by the makers. His failure to produce the track on time was cited as the cause of the same. And now, the singer-composer has reacted to the case of this alleged feud.

Speaking at Pushpa 2’s event in Chennai, Devi Sri Prasad took to the stage and addressed controversy.

DSP addressed the producer Ravi Shankar and said, “Ravi sir, you've been blaming me, saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

Well, he didn’t stop there and went on to say that, being a shy person, it took him some time to make a separate entry for the cameras, even though he arrived at the venue way early.

Relaying his surprise, DSP didn’t hesitate to mention the negative reaction he got from Pushpa 2’s producer Ravi Shankar, who claimed that the former was already late to join them all.

DSP said, “As soon as I arrived, you said, 'Wrong timing, sir. You're late'. What can I do? If I had to address these separately, there's no kick. I am always open."

Well, it seems the musician’s open outburst at the producer live on stage has grabbed a lot of attention, indicating how they are not on good terms indeed.

For the unversed, as per reports earlier, the makers of Pushpa 2 had approached Thaman for crafting the background score after realizing that DSP would delay in delivering his product.

However, it was also reported that DSP would still be a part of the project and has crafted several other songs of the film, while Thaman and a bunch of other music composers have been tasked with the responsibility of setting up the background score of the entire film.

DSP’s latest track from the film, Kissik, starring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela, seems to have been a banger right after its release. From the actors’ groovy dance moves to the peppy beats of the song, everything seems to have amalgamated into a sense of perfection in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024.

