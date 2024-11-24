Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone to reprise her role in sequel of Prabhas-starrer? Here's what the producers have to say at IFFI Goa 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie featured Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the sequel, producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt shared an update during the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Talking about the pre-production stage of Kalki 2898 AD, Swapna told Gulte, "Pre-production for Part 2 is in progress, and we have already shot 30-35% of Part 2."

The producers further spilled beans about Deepika Padukone's role in the sequel of the Prabhas-starrer and said, "Deepika will continue to play the role of the Mother in some parts of Part 2."

Sharing more about their plans, they said, "We are planning a grand release of Part 1 in international markets."

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD had earlier revealed that the film will release in Japan on January 3, 2025. This release date coincides with Shogatsu, known as the Japanese New Year celebrations.

Making the announcement, the makers wrote, "#Kalki2898AD is all set to amaze audiences in Japan, hitting screens on January 3rd."

Take a look at the post below:

Kalki 2898 AD makers are currently preparing for its second installment. This sequel will feature Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan facing off against Kamal Haasan’s character Supreme Yaskin.

The first part of the Nag Ashwin directorial ends on a cliffhanger and leaves fans eager about what happens next. With Yaskin regaining his full strength at the end of the movie, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan must do everything to stop him.

Director Nag Ashwin shared that it may take about three years to complete the sequel. Fans are curious to see how he will shape the next chapter of the story.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi epic inspired by Hindu scriptures. The movie is set in a dystopian future, nearly 6,000 years after the Kurukshetra War in the Mahabharata.

