Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan locks release date, film to clash with Jr NTR's Devara in box office

Karthi is preparing for the release of his 27th film titled Meiyazhagan. The makers of the film have recently unveiled the official release date and a new poster, sparking speculation about the storyline of this eagerly awaited Karthi venture.

Karthi's film to clash with Jr NTR starrer

Karthi's upcoming film Meiyazhagan is one of the most eagerly awaited films, having recently wrapped up filming. The makers have now officially announced its release date and it’s September 27. Interestingly, this sets the stage for a box office clash with Jr NTR's Devara, adding to the anticipation among fans who are awaiting this theatrical showdown between the two esteemed actors.

Meiyazhagan is directed by filmmaker Prem Kumar, known for the critically acclaimed romantic drama 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Alongside Karthi, the film features Arvind Swamy and Sri Divya in key roles. A newly released poster from the film showcases Karthi alongside a bull, a nod to the traditional sport of Jallikattu.

The makers shared the poster along with the caption, "A breezy journey filled with celebratory moments await. Can’t wait for you all to witness the rooted emotions on Sep 27."

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Karunakaran, Rajkiran, Jayaprakash, and Swati Konde, shot across various locations in Tamil Nadu such as Karaikudi and Kumbakonam. Notably, Meiyazhagan employs sync sound technology, marking Karthi's second film to utilize this technique after Kaatru Veliyidai.

About Meiyazhagan

Described as a family drama, Meiyazhagan marks Karthi's first collaboration with Prem Kumar. Reports suggest the film revolves around two friends who turn into bitter rivals, with Sri Divya portraying Karthi's sister.

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment by Karthi's brother, actor Suriya, and sister-in-law, actor Jyothika, Meiyazhagan has already completed its filming process. On the other hand, the technical crew includes cinematographer Mahendiran Jayaraju, with music composed by Govind Vasantha and editing by Govindaraj.

Meanwhile, Karthi is concurrently filming Sardar 2 with director PS Mithran. His future projects include Vaa Vaathiyaare with Nalan Kumarasamy and a sequel to Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ALSO READ: Sardar 2: Stuntman Ezhumalai succumbs to haemorrhage after falling from 20 feet on Karthi starrer's sets