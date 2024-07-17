Sardar 2: Stuntman Ezhumalai succumbs to haemorrhage after falling from 20 feet on Karthi starrer's sets

Trigger: This article contains information about an individual’s death that might be triggering for some readers.

An unfortunate incident has shocked the South entertainment industry as a stuntman from the sets of Sardar 2 film, featuring Karthi has passed away. As per reports, he fell from a height during the shooting of an action sequence.

Stuntman Ezhumalai passes away on the sets of Karthi’s Sardar 2

In a shocking turn of events, a stuntman named Ezhumalai passed away on the sets of Sardar 2, featuring Karthi, on July 16. As per a report in India Today, the news has been confirmed by a source close to the team. The unfortunate demise happened while shooting an action sequence for Sardar 2.

Ezhumalai fell from 20 feet while shooting, which led to his untimely death. Police officials were immediately informed about the accident, and an investigation is underway.

Reportedly, the stuntman passed away because of an internal hemorrhage. The shooting of Karthi’s film has come to a halt after the accident. As of now, neither director PS Mithran nor Karthi has shared an official statement on the incident.

The film Sardar 2 was officially launched by the makers with a puja on July 12 in Chennai. Karthi, Shivakumar, PS Mithran, and others attended the event.

The makers had even dropped a few pictures from the puja on X and wrote, "The auspicious pooja for #Karthi starrer #Sardar2 took place recently, and the shooting of the film is scheduled to start on July 15th, 2024, in grand sets in Chennai."

More about Sardar 2

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2022 released film, Sardar. The first installment of the spy thriller featuring Karthi garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences as well. Now, the actor-director duo will be back with the second part of the franchise.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt from a source that Sardar 2 will be the most expensive film of Karthi’s career and the sequel has a much bigger and more relevant conflict than the first part.

The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar and some of the best technicians will come on board for the film. Sardar 2 is being planned as the big release of Karthi in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

