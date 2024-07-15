Karthik Subbaraj calls Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja a 'brilliant' film; director Nithilan Saminathan expresses gratitude

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja released in theaters on June 14. This action-thriller marked Sethupathi's 50th film and has achieved the third-highest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu cinema, grossing over ₹107 crore at the box office. The film is currently one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 in India. Celebrating the success, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj praised the film on social media. Director Nithilan Saminathan further expressed his gratitude.

Maharaja director reacts to Karthik Subbaraj's review of the film

Karthik Subbaraj shared his review of Maharaja and wrote on X, "#Maharaja is Brilliant!! Superb writing, well-made, and awesome performances.... Great job.."

Director Nithilan Saminathan acknowledged Subbaraj's praise, writing, "Thank you so much @karthiksubbaraj thalaivare it means a lot to me," accompanied by red heart emojis. The post quickly went viral on social media.

When and where to watch Maharaja?

Vijay Sethupathi's milestone film, Maharaja, debuted on Netflix on July 12. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The movie revolves around Maharaja (played by Sethupathi), a middle-aged man living with his daughter Jyothi.

Netflix announced the film's release with a clip on social media and wrote, "Maharaja veetlandhu Lakshmi ah thiruditanga. Thannoda Lakshmi ah thirumbi konduvara evlo dhoorom povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on 12th July in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi."

Know all about Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja

The storyline of Maharaja revolves around a burglary at a barber's home, leading to his quest for revenge. Maharaja, the barber who lost his wife in an accident, seeks justice after gangsters assault his daughter, Jyothi.

When Maharaja seeks police assistance and receives none, he takes matters into his own hands, setting off a tale of vengeance for viewers to experience in the film. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Passion Studios and The Route, Maharaja features Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles.

