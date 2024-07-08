Maharaja OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Vijay Sethupthi’s 50th film, Maharaja, has been the top topic since its theatrical release on June 14, 2024. The Tamil flick garnered huge appreciation from the audience and the leading faces of the film fraternity.

If you missed watching the crime thriller in the theatres then don’t worry. Maharaja is all set for its OTT release soon.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer to release on Netflix; check details

Written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the blockbuster action thriller venture Maharaja is set to release on OTT giant Netflix on July 12, 2024. Netflix India dropped the exciting update on Instagram, making fans go into a frenzy.

The social media post on the announcement narrates, “When his “Lakshmi” is stolen, hidden secrets come to light. How far will Maharaja go to set things right?

Netflix India further added to the multilingual release of the film, writing, “#Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”

Maharaja became a landmark film in Sethupathi’s filmography

Recently, team Maharaja celebrated the 25th-day theatrical run of the Tamil flick. The film has earned more than 100 crores since its release with a budget of only 20 crores.

Reportedly, the film has surpassed the USA box office records of the 2024 science fiction film Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Here is everything you want to know about Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi's Golden Jubilee film Maharaja follows a barber who sets out to seek revenge after his home gets burglarized. He informs the police that his Lakshmi is missing, leaving them puzzled about whether Lakshmi is a person or an object.

In addition to the lead role played by Sethupathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, and others in pivotal roles.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming ventures

Next up, the 96-fame actor will be seen in Viduthalai Part 2, a Tamil political period crime thriller film directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran. The actor was a part of the first installment of Viduthalai, playing the role of Perumal as well.

Viduthalai Part 2 is slated to hit the big screens in the latter half of 2024.

Speculation suggests that Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi will collaborate with Etharkkum Thunindhavan director Pandiraj for his 52nd film. While an official announcement is pending, reports say the script is finalized and filming will start soon.

