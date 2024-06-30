Keerthy Suresh joins nationwide celebration amid India’s historic T20 World Cup win, calls it ‘class act’

The nation is buzzing with excitement over Team India's historic 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. Celebrities across the nation including Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, and several others are flooding social media with their best wishes for the Men in Blue.

In a recent update, South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh became the latest addition to the list to congratulate Rohit Sharma and his fantabulous boys.

Keerthy Suresh lauds for Team India:

The actress took to Instagram to share a a series of pictures from India’s T20 World Cup win celebration and expressed her excitement over the thrilling game of cricket and congratulated the team, penning, “What a class act! You guys do it with such grace, sportsmanship spirit and style ( a love emoticon)”

Keerthy also mentioned how the whole nation has been waiting for this day for ages, writing, “The whole of India has been waiting for this moment and it was worth the wait!! Congratulations (partying face) #T20WC2024

Surya Kumar Yadav reacts to the post

Surya Kumar Yadav, one of the key players of the Indian cricket team commented on Keerthy Suresh’s post. Posting a few praying hands emoticons in the comments section, Surya expressed his gratitude on the post.

Film fraternity congratulated Team India

Earlier, stalwarts of Indian cinema were seen congratulating team India for the much-awaited ICC trophy win. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, gearing up for his next Indian 2 with S Shankar, posted on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle extending his heartiest wishes to the team and made a special mention of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their excellent T20 career.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated the Men in Blue, writing, “It’s ours!! (trophy emoticon) The Heroes-in-Blue are the new ‘World Champions’! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today…” in his Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

SS Rajamouli, who is set to collaborate with Mahesh Babu on the initially titled film SSMB 29, sent his best wishes to team India.

Sharing an emotional moment from the match between captain Rohit and vice-captain Hardik Pandya, the RRR director wrote, “We are THE CHAMPIONS…Salute to TEAM INDIA…”

Check out the post below:

Alongside the previously mentioned stars, other big names like Rocking Star Yash, Pushpa sensation Rashmika Mandanna, the RRR duo NTR and Ram Charan, and Tovino Thomas have also joined in celebrating India's historic 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

On the work front

Keerthy Suresh is currently enjoying success with her role as the voice of the supercar Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement

Up next, she is gearing up for her first Tamil flick Raghu Thatha. Hombale Films, the makers of blockbuster pan-Indian films like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar are the producers of the comedy-drama.

Apart from Keerthy, it stars Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, and MS Bhaskar. The film is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2024.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar oozes style in VidaaMuyarchi first look poster; film to be a tale of perseverance