KGF 3: Rocking Star Yash confirms much-awaited project with Prashanth Neel; shares BIG update

Rocking Star Yash has definitely excited all moviegoers, especially his die-hard fans, as he recently spoke about the much-awaited third part of KGF 3. Yes, that's right. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India featuring Anupama Chopra, Yash confirmed his collaboration with the Salaar director Prashanth Neel and said that they are planning for something massive.

Reacting to the audience's love for Rocky Bhai and KGF, Yash said, “KGF 3 will happen for sure, I promise. But I am focusing on these two projects. We keep talking about it, we have an idea, once it is right time, it is massive so that is also something that really needs all our attention and focus." Further, the Raja Huli actor spoke about how he does not want to cash on anything as he is overwhelmed with the love that the audience has showered on him.

"We really do not want to cash on anything because the audience has given us enough so we are going to doing it in a way that they will be proud of. Because that’s a cult that people celebrate. They have accepted that character in such a level. Me and Prasanth keep discussing, we will come up with something massive this time," Yash added.

For the unversed, the second part of the KGF franchise ended with a lead-up to KGF: Chapter 3. The action thriller revolves around a young man Rocky who seeks power and wealth to fulfil his dying mother's wish. However, his quest takes him to Mumbai and gets involved with the notorious gold mafia. Apart from Yash, KGF stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, and Achyuth Kumar among others in supporting yet crucial roles.

