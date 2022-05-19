Is KGF 3 in the making? Will Yash from KGF meet Prabhas from Salaar? Producer Vijay Kiragandur answers

Following the historic success of KGF 2, Hombale Films have been flooded with requests for an update on KGF 3. There have also been several fan theories about the probabilities of crossover between the worlds of two Prashanth Neel directorial - KGF and Salaar - produced by Hombale Films. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films gave us an update on all the fan questions.

“We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked. There's a lot to work on – the script, the schedule of the actor and director – it should all fall in place before we announce KGF 3,” says Vijay.

But is there a tentative timeline in place for KGF 3? “It’s difficult to say because the director is working on one more movie after Salaar (The movie in question is NTR 31). So it all depends on the dates of Yash and Prashanth Neel. KGF 3 will happen in the future but definitely not so soon,” he answers.

With the banner bank rolling two gangster films fronted by Yash and Prabhas respectively, are they planning to make a gangsterverse with the two superstars? “We are planning to make a KGF-verse in the NFT market. We have got great plans to take things to the next level in the NFT world, where we would create games with characters from different films. But if something works out in the future, we may end up doing the same on the film front too. The thought is in the back of our mind but as of now, there is nothing concrete about us doing a film with characters from KGF and Salaar,” he sets the record straight.

Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluwe Gowda are the partners on Hombale Films and are planning to make at-least one Pan India every year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

