Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas, says Chiranjeevi while Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Deva with memorable pic

It is a special day for pan-Indian superstar Prabhas, as the actor turned a year older today. The Baahubali star is celebrating his 45th birthday today (October 23). On this special occasion, while his fans have already flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, Prabhas’ former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran has also posted a birthday wish. He dropped a still from their film Salaar: Part 1 with Prabhas on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday, Deva!”

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, legendary actor Chiranjeevi has also shared a heartwarming wish for the birthday boy on his social media. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Vishwambhara actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead!”

Film director and screenwriter Gopichand Malineni also wished Prabhas and penned, “Wishing our darling Rebel Star, more than just a humble Gentleman, #Prabhas garu A Very Happy birthday.” Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a number of exciting projects lined up ahead. The first one is The Raja Saab. The makers of the horror-comedy flick recently shared a captivating poster of the actor from the film, and the teaser is set to release on October 23, 2024, coinciding with Prabhas' birthday.

Apart from that, Prabhas has collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming directorial Spirit. Not just that, the Rebel star will be seen in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD.

