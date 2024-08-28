Khushbu Sundar opens up on her father’s abuse amid findings of Hema Committee report, narrates her ordeal: 'The strongest arms...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Amid the shocking revelations in the Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry, actress Khushbu Sundar has come forward to narrate her story. The actress took to her X handle to pen a long note expressing solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment in Mollywood. Khushbu, who is a mother of two daughters, acknowledges the pain that the #MeToo movement has brought.

She commended those who raised their voices and shared their stories, saying, "Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious." Khushbu further wrote that such violence against women is not limited to the film industry alone; it exists in every field.

In her note, Khushbu revealed that she had a candid conversation with her daughters about this issue, and she was taken aback by their support for the victims. The actress further opened up about the challenges faced by victims after being abused and wrote, "The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like “Why did you do it?” or “What made you do it?” break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all."

Khushbu Sundar revealed that she was abused by her father as a child, and it broke her. "Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was supposed to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell," she wrote

The actress urged men to stand by the victims of abuse and called for solidarity during these situations.

Check out her full note below:

The Hema Committee report was released this month and exposed several renowned personalities in the Malayalam film industry. Several women came forward and raised their voices against sexual harassment faced by them. Not just abuse, but the report also highlighted the lack of basic facilities for women, such as safe transportation in the industry.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal consulted Mammootty before resigning from AMMA along with other members: REPORTS