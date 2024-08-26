‘How will one know what’s happening there?’ Ram Gopal Varma questions about other industries amidst Hema Committee report revelation

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Ram Gopal Varma, recently, took it to his official social media handle to question the situation of other industries in relation to the Malayalam industry. The director inquired about how the Hema Committee Report exposed the industry and how would one know something if a similar incident happened in other industries.

The director said, “If the Malayalam film industry has been exposed by the Hema Committee, which has been constituted only for the Malayalam industry, then unless committees are formed for each of the other language industries, how will one know what’s happening there?”

The comment made by Ram Gopal Varma comes at a time when the Hema Committee Report has sent shockwaves around the Malayalam film industry and its actors. The report submitted made some serious revelations about the film industry and how actors, especially women have to suffer.

The revelations of the report have also paved the way for many actresses and junior artists to come forward, alleging against actors and filmmakers of sexual misconduct. In recent times, prominent artists in Malayalam like Jayasurya, Siddique, Mukesh, and many more have been accused by actresses.

Moreover, directors Ranjith and Thulasidas are also under such allegations after actresses have called them out of misbehaving. However, some of the actors have also responded to the allegations made against them.

Recently, actor Siddique filed a case against junior artist Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual assault. Similarly, filmmaker Ranjith had also retaliated to the accusations and claimed of not misbehaving with actress Sreelekha Mitra.

Interestingly, Siddique who was the general secretary of the actors’ association called AMMA had resigned from the post after the allegations were made. Director Ranjith also stepped down as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy due to protests and general outcry. The protestors are also reportedly demanding that the post to now be filled by a woman artist.

