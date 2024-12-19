Leela Vinodham Twitter Review: Here are 7 tweets about Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anagha Ajith’s romantic film

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anagha Ajith starrer web series Leela Vinodham has recently been released on OTT. The series, directed by Pawan Kumar Sunkara, is a romantic comedy venture that takes place on the backdrop of a village.

The web series arrived on ETV Win on December 19, 2024. As the series hit the streaming platform, various netizens have taken it to themselves to pen remarks about the show. A user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Leela Vinodham is an exceptional artistic performance.”

On the other hand, another user complimented it and said, “blends friendship, love, and humor.” From the general gist of responses, it seems that the film has managed to be suitable for many people who crave watching romantic comedies in Telugu.

See netizens' reaction to Leela Vinodham here:

The film features the tale of Prasad, a happy-go-lucky young guy who lives in a quaint and small village. During his days in college, the youngster falls for a girl called Leela but never manages to confess his feelings towards her. This carries on for 3 years up until they graduate, and eventually, they start developing a connection through mobile phones.

This love story between the two leads sets the center stage of the series with how they manage to flourish in the relationship being explored. With Shanmukh Jaswanth and Anagha Ajith playing the lead roles, the show also had actors Goparaju Ramana, Aamani, Rupa Lakshmi, Shravanthi Anand, Mirchi RJ Saran, Prasad Behara, Shiva Thummala, Madhan Mohan, and many more playing key roles.

See the trailer for Leela Vinodham here:

For those unaware, Shanmukh Jaswanth is a YouTuber, actor, and Telugu television personality best known for the YouTube series The Software devLOVEper. The actor made his debut in cinema with the film Nannu Dochukunduvate and later became a contestant in shows like Dance Plus and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. He also played a role in the series Agent Anand Santhosh.

On the other hand, Anagha Ajith is an actress who has previously appeared in Malayalam films like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Pathrosinte Padappukal.

