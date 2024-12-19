Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar becomes emotional as he leaves for the USA for a surgery

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar was recently spotted leaving for the USA as he is set to undergo a surgical procedure at Miami Cancer Institute. Ahead of leaving India, the actor was seen becoming emotional.

The actor is set to be subjected to surgery in the USA on December 24, 2024, owing to a serious illness he has been facing. As per a report by India Today, the actor was seen talking to his fans as he left for his treatment, appearing visibly emotional.

The actor also divulged information about his treatment and said, “The doctor’s name is Murugesh N Manohar. He is a very famous oncologist. He has a good hand, a lucky hand, and when I spoke to him, he said not to worry about anything and assured me the procedure would happen seamlessly.

As the superstar is leaving for his surgery, actor Kichcha Sudeep had paid him a visit earlier, urging that he will be coming back soon, healthy and supporting him emotionally.

Talking about his return, Shiva Rajkumar also revealed that there is no need for his fans to panic, as he will return soon. Additionally, the actor also confirmed he will be on a flight from the USA on January 25 and will reach India on the 26th itself. Moreover, his wife Geetha and younger daughter Niveditha will be accompanying him on the trip.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Shiva Rajkumar had recently played the lead role in a film called Bhairathi Ranagal. The film, which was released on November 14, 2024, was a prequel to his 2017 movie Mufti, co-starring alongside Sriimurali.

Advertisement

The neo-noir sequel flick also had actors Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and many more in key roles. The movie directed by Narthan showcased the journey of a man from being a responsible lawyer to his rise as a kind-hearted crime boss in Karnataka.

The actor is next set to appear in a Kannada movie titled Uttarakaanda as well. Moreover, he is also roped in to play a key role in Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana’s film, tentatively named RC16.

ALSO READ: Kadakan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Hakim Shahjahan's action thriller movie