KA OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Kiran Abbavaram’s fantasy thriller flick online

Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA hit the big screens during the occasion of Diwali, October 31. Despite stiff competition from movies like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar and others, the film emerged as a box office success. After a glorious theatrical run, KA is all set to make its digital debut.

Kiran Abbavaram's fantasy thriller film will stream on ETV Win from November 28 onwards. The streaming giant took to their social media handle to make the announcement. Sharing a poster of KA, they wrote, "Let's play #KA for sure, this time with amazing picture with amazing sound...Experience #KA with Dolby Vision Atmos From Nov 28 Only on @EtvWin."

The story of KA revolves around the life of an orphan named Abhinay Vasudev who is raised in an orphanage. He comes to Krishnagiri to work as an assistant to the village postman. There, he falls in love with the postman's daughter Satyabhama.

The peaceful village life changes when girls start disappearing mysteriously. Vasudev, with his habit of reading letters, finds clues about the kidnappings. A masked man kidnaps Vasudev and a local teacher, Radha. The story uses flashbacks and non-linear narration to reveal the characters' pasts. It follows Vasudev's quest to uncover the truth and save the kidnapped victims.

Following the success of KA, a video of Kiran went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, he was seen reacting to the reports of him being the son of a rich politician.

He said, as quoted by Cinema Express, "What’s your problem with Kiran Abbavaram? Shouldn’t I even survive? How much can one person take? Someone blindly says I am the son of an MP that’s why I am filthy rich. Let me make it clear, I came from the days of watching my parents do daily labor. My mother left me when I was 2 and she worked extremely hard to provide me and my brother an education. Why do you blindly troll me?"

Meanwhile, KA also stars Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika and others in prominent roles.

