Legends in one frame: Alfonso Cuaron meets Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

A few days ago, celebrated Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron visited Kamal Haasan and a few other prominent Indian film personalities at the actor’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) Studio in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan shared his blissful interaction with the multiple-time Oscard award-winning director on his social media, sharing a few pictures from their meeting.

Kamal Haasan shares his experience of meeting Alfonso Cuaron

As seen from the pictures, Kamal Haasan and Alfonso could be seen viewing pictures from the sets of Kamal Haasan’s unrealized dream project Marudhanayagan. The film was supposed to be the first of its kind, a truly unique attempt from the maverick genius. However, due to several reasons, Marudhanayagan remains shelved.

In his post on Instagram, Kamal wrote, “Met Mr. Alfonso Cuaron my brethren, and an offspring from the same mother “cinema”. Speaking about their topic of discussion, Kamal wrote, “We spoke about cinema, cinema and more cinema.”

Kamal further added that he shared his joy for cinema with Alfonso over lunch along with the season's mangoes. Talking about the company, Kamal highlighted the presence of his fraternity members Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mahendran, Narayanan and Amritha.

Kamal Haasan also made note of Siddharth’s joke, “Alfonso meets Banganapalli” a wordplay on Mr. Alfonso Cuaron’s name.

Aditi Rao Hydari thanks Kamal Haasan for the opportunity

Reposting Kamal Haasan’s original post on her Instagram, actress Aditi Rao Hydari thanked the veteran actor and filmmaker for the opportunity. She wrote, “Thank you Kamal sir, and thank you universe!”

More about Alfonso Cuaron

Alfonso Cuaron is a Mexican-origin filmmaker, known for his path-breaking films like Roma, Gravity, and Children of Men. He is a multiple award-winning director with 5 Academy Awards, 7 BAFTA awards, and three Golden Globes awards to his name.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Haasan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Indian 2, with Shankar. The film is a sequel to the 1996 released Indian, starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will also be seen in a cameo role in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, followed by Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and then, the tentatively titled KH237 with action directors turned filmmakers duo Anbariv.

