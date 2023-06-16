Leo song Naa Ready: Thalapathy Vijay sets party vibe in poster; First single to release on actor's birthday

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to give fans a big surprise on his birthday, June 22. Yes, the first single titled Naa Ready from his upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be released on the actor's birthday. The director shared the poster of the first single Naa Ready and it sets a total party vibe.

The director took to Twitter and shared the details of Leo's first single with a new poster of Vijay. The superstar is seen with a cigarette in his mouth and firing a gun in another hand with a party vibe in the background. The actor gives a total gangsta vibe in a black outfit with a sleek hairstyle and beard.

Sharing the official poster of the song on his Twitter handle, the director wrote, "First Single NaaReady on actorvijay Anna's Birthday Leo (sic)." Earlier, reports claimed that Lokesh Kanagaraj has planned a teaser video of Vijay on his birthday. It was further said that the Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan lent his voice for the teaser. However, it looks like the reports are not true as the first single will be released on Vijay's birthday. The superstar will celebrate his birthday on June 22.

Check out Leo's first single Naa Ready poster here:



About Leo

Leo marks the actor-director duo's second onscreen collaboration after the massive success of Master. The much-awaited film, which is said to be a gangster drama, reportedly belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the action-crime thriller universe established by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will feature Thalapathy Vijay in the role of a gangster in his 40s.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead opposite Vijay in the film, thus reuniting with him after a long gap of over 14 years. Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist, who is also playing the role of Vijay's father in the film. It also features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film.