EXCLUSVIE: Sanjay Dutt to play Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo; Lokesh Kanagaraj gives it a gangster turn

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Dutt has come on board to play a key role in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. We also reported that Sanjay Dutt has been paid an big sum of Rs 10 crore to be a part of this gangster drama. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father in Leo.

Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay to play gangsters in Leo

“Though the character is modelled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the exact track of the two has been kept under wraps.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars by running a chocolate factory. “The plot has all the ingredients of a Lokesh Kanagaraj film – with all the elevation scenes, action blocks and high octane drama. The inter character conflicts is said to be one of the major highlights,” the source informed, adding further that the Leo shoot is expected to be wrapped up by mid-July.

Leo expected to do well in Hindi

“The film is on track for an October 19, 2023 release. It’s going to be a big Pan India release, and this time around, the makers will be going aggressive with the marketing in Hindi belts. Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu did Rs 1.50 crore in Hindi without any promotions, and this time around, the makers are hoping to touch the Rs 5 crore mark on the opening day in Hindi, which will be among the best starts for a Tamil Film dubbed in Hindi,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also teaming up with superstar Rajinikanth next on Thalaivar 171. Vijay is said to be in advance stage of discussions with Venkat Prabhu for a film, which is expected to roll out by September/October this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

