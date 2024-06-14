Maharaja Twitter Review: 'I'm speechless'; netizens can't get over after watching Vijay Sethupathi's action-thriller

Vijay Sethupathi's most anticipated film Maharaja, helmed by Kurangu Bommai fame director Nithilan Swaminathan hit the theaters successfully on June 14, 2024. The flick is touted to be a brutal action-thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi in his old ferocious avatar. Meanwhile, the first reviews from the audiences have been shared online.

Many have hailed the film for its tight screenplay, along with its first half. Many cinema lovers have also pointed out that the non-linear format used by the director was a crisp move that completely nailed Maharaja.

Check out netizen's reactions to Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja

Many netizens have also hailed Vijay Sethupathi's performance as a strong benchmark for the flick along with all the other supporting actors that made Maharaja a worthwhile watch. A user wrote, “Heart-wrenching revenge drama with a standout performance by @VijaySethuOffl. Intriguing screenplay and fantabulous acting by all. #NithilanSwaminathan delivers with aplomb. Emotions hit the mark. A must-watch in theatres.”