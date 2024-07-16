Viduthalai: Part 2 makers to drop first look of Vijay Sethupathi starrer soon; release date and time revealed

The wait is over as we have the most exciting update regarding Viduthalai: Part 2. Yes, that’s right. The makers will drop the first look of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime thriller on Wednesday (July 17). The announcement was made on social media.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai: Part 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Vijay Sethupathi. The upcoming film is a sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, released in 2023. The film features Soori along with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Viduthalai Part 1 received widespread critical acclaim and ended with the promise of a sequel.

In the latest update, the makers are all set to release the first look of the sequel on Wednesday (July 16). The makers dropped an intriguing poster of the film on X today (July 16).

Sharing the news, they wrote, “Most anticipated update is here! Director #VetriMaaran 's #ViduthalaiPart2 First Look launch tomorrow @ 11:30 AM. StayTuned An @ilaiyaraaja Musical.”

Earlier, speaking about his character in the film, the Maharaja actor revealed that writer-director Vetrimaaran designed a beautiful love track for his character Vaathiyaar. Further, Vijay disclosed that a romantic track is set to happen between him and actress Manju Warrier.

Due to Vetrimaaran's unstructured approach to filmmaking, many scenes are likely to be cut for the final theatrical edit; however, like last time, the extended cut might be released online.

More about Viduthalai: Part 2

Viduthalai: Part 2 is an upcoming Tamil language film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, Rajiv Menon, and others in important roles.

The film has been produced by Grass Root Film Company and RS Infotainment, with music by Maestro Illaiyaraaja. R. Velraj has been tasked with the film’s cinematography, with Ramar handling the editing process.

The story of Viduthalai Part 2 will take off from where its predecessor ended. The film is set to delve deeper into Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, and how he became a prominent rebel leader. Additionally, it is understood that a significant part of the film will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes between the Super Deluxe actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife.

How excited are you to see the first look of the film? Let us know in the comments.

