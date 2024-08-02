WATCH: Katrina Kaif looks radiant in traditional fit and 'kala chashma' as she returns to Mumbai in style

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a true gem of the industry, known for delivering numerous hits and impressing everyone with her acting prowess. Katrina also boasts a massive fan base, admired not only for her acting but also for her impeccable fashion sense, which sets major styling goals. Recently, she was spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai, and her airport look is pure fashion inspiration.

Katrina Kaif is back in the city. She was recently spotted at the airport by paparazzi as she returned to Mumbai. The actress looked gorgeous as always in a simple yellow salwar suit paired with a dupatta. She complemented her look with black glasses, giving us major fashion goals. As she exited the airport, she smiled and waved at the paparazzi before getting into her car.

Shortly after celebrating her 41st birthday, Katrina Kaif posted some stunning photos from a medical resort in Austria on Instagram. The first image shows Katrina, dressed in black, sitting on a bench by a lakeside. She also shared a few sun-kissed selfies and glimpses of her meals. The final slide offers a tour of the resort, highlighting its picturesque beauty and tranquility.

In the caption, Katrina expressed her experience, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm."

Katrina continued, expressing her gratitude for the genuine care, warmth, and holistic knowledge of the entire team and staff, including the incredible therapists who were astounding in their expertise. She mentioned that she would definitely return, emphasizing that it was a truly incredible experience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

