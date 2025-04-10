PuriSethupathi: THIS 90s Bollywood beauty joins Vijay Sethupathi starrer, she is 'electric and explosive'

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh for the very first time with the tentatively titled PuriSethupathi. While more details about the film are yet to arrive, the makers have announced that the film has actress Tabu onboard.

The official confirmation of the same was made by the makers through a post on social media. They shared a picture of the actress along with Puri and producer Charmme Kaur.

Unveiling the post, the makers penned the caption, “She’s electric. She’s explosive. She’s THE TABU. Proudly welcoming THE GEM OF INDIAN CINEMA, Actress Tabu on-board for a ROLE as DYNAMIC as her presence in #PuriSethupathi.”

See the official post:

The movie was initially announced on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Ugadi this year. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, it is expected to be a gripping tale with intense drama. However, more details about the film have yet to be revealed.

Interestingly, Tabu was last seen in a Telugu film with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, which was released in 2020. With the upcoming flick, it would mark the actress’s return to the industry after a few years.

The tentatively titled PuriSethupathi is set to begin its regular shoot in June this year and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the film Viduthalai Part 2. The film, directed by Vetrimaaran, featured Soori as the co-lead.

The actor is expected to appear next in Ace, a romantic crime comedy film. Moreover, the actor also has films like Train and an untitled project with Pandiraj in the lineup.

On the other hand, Tabu was last seen in the American sci-fi TV series Dune: Prophecy. The show, which takes place some 10,000 years before the timeline of the Denis Villeneuve films Dune and Dune: Part Two, serves as the prequel to the movies.

Furthermore, the actress will next appear in the film Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar.

