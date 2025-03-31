Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh locks multilingual ‘masterpiece’ project with Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi has been riding high on success following the massive response to his last film, Viduthalai 2. The movie created a sensation not just regionally but also internationally. Now, the actor has announced another exciting project, this time collaborating with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Taking to X, Puri Jagannadh shared a picture of himself with Vijay Sethupathi as they officially kicked off their next project together. The untitled film, currently acronymed as 'PuriSethupathi', is being described as a “masterpiece in all Indian languages.”

Check out the post here:

Revealing when the film will go on floors, the filmmaker captioned his post: “On this auspicious day of #Ugadi Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial in @puriconnectsShoot starts this JUNE #PuriSethupathi rolling out soon with EXCITING UPDATES.”

For the unversed, Koimoi earlier reported that Puri Jagannadh is also likely to collaborate with Nagarjuna Akkineni after 20 years for his next venture.

Moreover, reports also suggested that the filmmaker was initially in talks with Coolie actor Nagarjuna’s son, Akhil Akkineni. However, it was later speculated that the project was always intended for Nagarjuna.

Coming back to Puri Jagannadh, his recent releases, including Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, were major box office disappointments.

However, with the director now gearing up for a new project with Vijay Sethupathi, all eyes are on the venture. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether it will mark a new chapter for Puri Jagannadh or turn out to be another box office disappointment.