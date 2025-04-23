Popular Star Kid: Meet Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya who is all set for his big break alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi has won millions of hearts with his performances, and now, it’s his son’s turn. His son, Surya, is ready to begin his own journey in films. He will be seen in the movie Phoenix, marking his first appearance as a lead actor. Starring alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, his debut is already creating a buzz. People are eager to see what this star kid brings to the screen. Before we talk more about his upcoming projects, let us first know who he is.

Advertisement

Who is Surya?

Surya is the son of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and his wife Jessie. He began acting as a child artist and played the younger version of his father's character in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. He was also seen in Sindhubaadh, which was released back in 2019.

Moreover, Surya has been training in action and stunts. He is preparing for a career in cinema and is set to debut as a lead actor in Phoenix, directed by Anl Arasu Arasakumar. Though he comes from a film family, Surya believes in hard work and wants to create his own path in the industry.

All about Surya's debut film

It is a well-known fact that Surya will make his debut as a lead actor in Phoenix. The film is touted to be an action-packed sports drama, where Surya plays the role of a skilled boxer who finds himself behind bars. The teaser of the film highlights his powerful fight sequences both inside the ring and beyond. The cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Harish Uthaman, Varsha, and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

At the teaser launch of the movie, Vijay Sethupathi explained that the decision to launch Surya was unplanned. He recalled how the debutant director shared the story with Surya and asked if he felt suitable for the role. While the Maharaja actor was elated, Surya confessed to feeling nervous on camera but accepted that it was just part of the journey.

Story behind Surya's name

According to Koimoi, Vijay Sethupathi had once explained that he named his son Surya after a childhood friend who passed away. This was his way of honoring his friend's memory. Meanwhile, Surya is the eldest son of the actor, and he also has a younger sister, Shreeja.

ALSO READ: Popular star kid: Meet Nani’s son Arjun who has no plans to enter films but is passionate about...