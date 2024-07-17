Viduthalai: Part 2 makers share glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier's characters from crime-thriller

All Vijay Sethupathi fans who are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited sequel of Viduthalai: Part 1 were blessed with the first look of Viduthalai: Part 2. The makers of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer dropped two posters on social media today (July 17), piquing the excitement among fans.

One poster features the Maharaja actor with Manju Warrier, thus confirming a romantic track. The other poster portrays Sethupathi in a fierce never-seen-before look.

The wait is over as the makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai: Part 2 have dropped the first look from the film, today (July 17). The makers of the crime thriller took to their official X page and shared an intriguing poster featuring Sethupathi and Manju Warrier.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Step into the world of #ViduthalaiPart2, where Vaathiyar’s love unfolds. Written & Directed by the master #VetriMaaran. #ViduthalaiPart2FirstLook#ValourAndLove.”

In the poster, you can see the Super Deluxe actor alongside Manju. The duo appears to be playing a couple in the upcoming film. While Vijay is seen in a simple kurta and pajama, the Asuran actress looks elegant in a blue saree.

Not just that, the makers have also released another solo poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Yes, you read that right.

In the second poster, the superstar is seen in a fierce avatar. With blood oozing out from his head, Sethupathi is holding a deadly machete in hand.

Earlier, speaking about his character in the film, the Jawan actor revealed that writer-director Vetrimaaran designed a beautiful love track for his character Vaathiyaar. Further, Vijay disclosed that a romantic track is set to happen between him and actress Manju Warrier.

More about Viduthalai: Part 2

Viduthalai: Part 2 is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller that features Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, Rajiv Menon, and others in crucial roles.

The film is bankrolled by Grass Root Film Company and RS Infotainment, and the music is by Maestro Illaiyaraaja. R. Velraj has been tasked with the film’s cinematography, with Ramar handling the editing process.

The plot of Viduthalai Part 2 will be in close continuation of its first part, released in 2023. As per reports, the sequel will delve deeper into Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, and how he became a prominent rebel leader.

Additionally, it is understood that a significant part of the film will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes between the Super Deluxe actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife.

