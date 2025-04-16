7 must-watch South Indian comedy films on OTT

Some days call for pure laughter—and South Indian films never disappoint. Their comedies are packed with quirky plots, clever writing, and unforgettable characters. Ready to laugh out loud? So, grab your popcorn and check out these comedy movies that are just a click away.

7 South comedy movies on OTT

Advertisement

1. Tillu Square

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran

Where to watch: Netflix

Tillu Square, directed by Mallik Ram, follows DJ Tillu who starts an event company after escaping with a drug lord’s money. He falls for Lilly, who later claims to be pregnant. Tillu soon learns she's actually an undercover ISF agent sent to kill crime boss Mehboob.

2. MAD

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nithin

Where to watch: Netflix

If you like coming-of-age comedy movies, then this is a must-watch for you. MAD, directed by Kalyan Shankar, is a 2023 college comedy that became a blockbuster hit. The story follows first-year students dealing with ragging, only to find help from a senior pretending to be faculty. Their campus life unfolds through fun, friendship, love, and drama—including a humorous runaway attempt halted by a person named Laddoo’s kind gesture.

3. Super Deluxe

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

Where to watch: Aha

Advertisement

Are you a fan of dark comedy movies? If yes, then do watch Super Deluxe. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the movie weaves together four interconnected stories. A transgender parent who returns to their family, a group of boys who watch a blue film and break a TV, a woman whose affair ends in chaos and lastly a man who questions his faith after a tragic past.

4. Aavesham

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun, Roshan Shanavas, Sajin Gopu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is one of the best Malayalam action comedy movies on OTT. The film is about three engineering students in Bengaluru. After a brutal ragging, they befriend a quirky gangster named Ranga for protection. Their bond with him disrupts their studies and leads to danger when Ranga’s past resurfaces.

5. Mathu Vadalara 2

Cast: Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Vennela Kishore

Where to watch: Netflix

If you like watching Telugu comedy movies, then do give Mathu Vadalara 2 a try. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film is about jobless friends Babu and Yesu who join a corrupt police unit and get entangled in a fake kidnapping. The case leads to murder, a drug racket, and a blackmail ring run by Akash, revealed to be a criminal named Tejaswi.

Advertisement

6. Adios Amigo

Cast: Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Where to watch: Netflix

Adios Amigo is a Malayalam comedy-drama by Nahas Nazar. The film revolves around Priyan who meets a reckless rich man, Prince, while waiting for loan money. They travel together, confronting past wounds and failed relationships. Despite setbacks, Prince eventually helps Priyan reconnect with his mother. Though nearly abandoned, their bond survives.

7. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Cast: Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a must-watch for all, especially women. The movie follows the journey of Jaya, a woman controlled by her family. After a troubled marriage to Rajesh, a violent poultry farm owner, she secretly learns martial arts and defends herself. Despite facing abuse and a miscarriage, Jaya gains independence by opening a tailoring unit. What happens next will make you laugh and also teach you a lesson.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such articles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein re-release, and more