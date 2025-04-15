Vijay Sethupathi on why he chose to act in Puri Jagannadh’s next directorial; makers to rope in Radhika Apte as co-lead?

Vijay Sethupathi had earlier announced that he will soon be joining hands with director Puri Jagannadh. The tentatively titled PuriSethupathi flick would mark the director’s next project after the Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart.

Owing to the director’s previous film being a failure at the box office, Vijay Sethupathi was asked why he agreed to be part of the upcoming film. In his response to ETimes, the actor said, “I do not consider the result of previous movies. If I like the story, I decide to do the film.”

“Puri narrated a story to me that I liked. I have not done a film like this in the past, and I always want to pick new stories so that I don’t repeat myself,” the actor added.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi also revealed that he is looking forward to acting alongside Tabu in the movie. The actor mentioned that she has always been a great performer and that he has never worked with her before.

On the other hand, buzz has been heating up that the upcoming movie will likely have Radhika Apte as the female lead. As per reports, including Filmfare, the film is said to require a strong performer alongside Vijay Sethupathi, which led the makers to approach Apte.

However, as of now, the buzz remains speculative, with a confirmation still pending from the makers. If the casting rumors turn out to be true, it would mark the actress’ return to South Indian cinema after a few years. She had previously appeared in a cameo role alongside Vijay in the film Merry Christmas.

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi’s work front, the actor was last seen in the film Viduthalai Part 2. The film, directed by Vetrimaaran, featured Soori as the co-lead.

The actor is expected to appear next in Ace, a romantic crime comedy film. Moreover, he also has films like Train with director Mysskin and an untitled project with director Pandiraj in the pipeline.

