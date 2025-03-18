Viduthalai Part 2 Hindi OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's period-crime film online

Viduthalai Part 2 is a Tamil period crime thriller film that was released in theaters on December 20 last year. The Vetrimaaran-directed movie received positive responses from the audience for the performances delivered by Vijay Sethupathi along with Soori and Manju Warrier. While the film is already streaming in Tamil on OTT, it is now all set to release online in Hindi-dubbed version.

When and where to watch Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 will start streaming in Hindi on ZEE5 on March 28. Those who haven't watched the film on Amazon Prime Video can now watch it in Hindi on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of Viduthalai Part 2

The story of Viduthalai Part 2 revolves around Perumal "Vaathiyaar," who is captured by the police and transported to another camp, with Kumaresan among those escorting him. During the journey, Vaathiyaar recounts his past, explaining how an unintended killing led him to join a communist movement and advocate for armed resistance. He clarifies that the train track bombing was never meant to happen, which causes some officers, including Kumaresan, to sympathize with him.

While en route, Vaathiyaar's group ambushes the police convoy and rescues him. However, when the police later track him down, he chooses to surrender, only to be executed by the new leader. As his body is being transported, Kumaresan crashes the truck near a cliff and disappears into the forest. In a final letter to his mother, he bids her farewell, hinting that he may have met his end fighting for what he believed was right.

Cast and crew of Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 is directed by Vetrimaaran, with a screenplay co-written by him and Manimaran. The film’s dialogues were penned by Thai Kandasaamy, Manimaran, and Vetrimaaran. Meanwhile, it is based on Thunaivan by B. Jeyamohan and Vengaichami by Thangam.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles. With cinematography by R. Velraj and editing by R. Ramar, the movie captures intense action and emotional depth. On the other hand, the film's music is composed by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.