Maamanithan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s award-winning Tamil drama online

Tamil drama Maamanithan received widespread acclaim from audiences after its theatrical release, including a host of national and international awards. Despite the project getting delayed by five years, it reached quite the pinnacle of success after hitting the big screen. And now the film can be watched online as well.

When and where to watch Maamanithan

Maamanithan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in lead roles, is now available on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The official announcement for the same was made by the film’s director himself. Sharing a poster of the movie on X, he wrote, “Internationally Acclaimed and Awarded Tamil film #Maamanithan Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Maamanithan

Maamanithan revolves around the ordinary life of an auto-driver, which changes drastically due to unexpected issues crippling around within his own family.

The protagonist, Radhakrishnan, is shown hiding from the police in the very first scene of the movie, leading people up to a flashback of events to understand what went wrong to reach this pedestal.

Following the pattern, the rest of the movie goes through a series of flashbacks where Radhakrishnan is shown living contentedly in his small life with his doting wife and daughter.

Several other instances in the movie showcased his desperation to ensure that his child receives the best education and how far he is willing to go for the same.

Cast and crew of Maamanithan

Besides Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead roles, Maamanithan also stars Guru Somasundaram, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, Shaji Chen, Aruldoss, Jewel Mary, Anikha Surendran, Manikandan R Achari and others.

The film is written and directed by Seenu Ramaswamy and is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The musical melody is composed jointly by Yuvan Shankar Raja and maestro Illaiyaraja.