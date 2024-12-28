Mahesh Babu is back in town as he gets spotted at airport in SSMB29 look, donning a casual outfit; see PICS

Mahesh Babu, as he gears up for his upcoming film SSMB29 with director SS Rajamouli, has recently returned home. The superstar was spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport earlier, where he was noticed by paparazzi.

The actor made a fashionable return to India, flaunting a relaxed yet chic outfit that highlighted his dapper new beard. He wore a white hoodie paired with a grey t-shirt and classic blue jeans, finishing off the look with a vibrant red cap, embodying the essence of a genuine star.

See the pictures ft Mahesh Babu here:

Mahesh Babu has been making headlines for quite some time now, with the actor’s movie SSMB29 set to go on floors soon. In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we conveyed that the Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli movie is set to begin production in April 2025 and will continue until the end of 2026.

Additionally, we reported that the movie has locked actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the leading role, marking the actress’ return to Indian cinema after six years. With the film expected to release in 2027, it is said to be an African jungle adventure flick, offering a never-before-seen experience in Indian cinema.

According to a source close to the development, we have learned that the actress and director Rajamouli were in discussions for the film for six months before finally deciding to join hands.

Furthermore, several reports have indicated that the movie will be made on a whopping budget of ₹900–1000 crores, with the project currently in the final stage of pre-production.

Advertisement

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, the superstar was last seen in a lead role in the film Guntur Kaaram , directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama featured the tale of a man abandoned by his mother at a young age and his journey to reconnect with her as several adversaries come between them.

Besides Mahesh, the movie also featured actors like Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the superstar recently hit the big screens with his voice, as he dubbed for the Telugu version of the film Mufasa: The Lion King.

ALSO READ: Year-Ender Poll: Nag Ashwin, Prasanth Varma, Vetrimaaran, and Others – Who is the best South cinema director of 2024? VOTE