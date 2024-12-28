Year-Ender Poll: Nag Ashwin, Prasanth Varma, Vetrimaaran, and Others – Who is the best South cinema director of 2024? VOTE

As 2024 approaches its conclusion, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of a new year filled with fresh opportunities. Looking back on the fantastic films that graced theaters this year, we were captivated by the talented directors who showcased their remarkable storytelling and outstanding craftsmanship.

The South Indian film industry kicked off the year with the release of HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the main role. This superhero flick, rooted in Indian mythology, was masterfully crafted by director Prasanth Varma with its impeccable visuals, marking the beginning of an ambitious cinematic universe.

As the year progressed, director Chidambaram from Malayalam cinema gave us a unique experience with the movie Manjummel Boys. Similarly, we enjoyed the Gen-Z-style romantic comedy Premalu, which made us gush with love and hope under Girish AD ’s direction.

When discussing survival dramas this year, it would be remiss not to mention the emotionally turbulent and hard-hitting Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Directed by veteran filmmaker Blessy , the film left audiences teary-eyed, with Prithviraj delivering one of his greatest performances to date.

Later, Fahadh Faasil graced the silver screen with his much-beloved film Aavesham. Directed by Jithu Madhavan , this action-comedy continues to make us chuckle with every rewatch, showcasing a wild and entertaining avatar of Fahadh.

As the year unfolded, Indian cinema witnessed one of its most ambitious and stellar productions with Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin , this sci-fi film, deeply rooted in mythology, set a new benchmark in storytelling and execution. Around the same time, Tamil cinema delivered one of the year's best films with Maharaja. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan , raised the bar for thriller movies, executed with absolute perfection.

Moreover, Tamil audiences were treated to the heartfelt bromance in Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Aravind Swamy. Directed by C Prem Kumar , the film melted hearts and left a lasting impression.

As the festive season approached, Diwali brought us crowd-pleasers like Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri , and Amaran, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy . Both films, though drastically different in genre, captivated audiences with their well-crafted tales. The Kannada film industry also made its mark this year with Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri.

Finally, as we entered the final month of 2024, South Indian directors Sukumar, Vetrimaaran , and Upendra delivered some of the year's most anticipated releases. The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, while Viduthalai Part 2 and UI remain strong contenders for cinematic excellence.

Out of this impressive list of directors, who do you think was the best in 2024? Let us know by casting your votes!

