EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra locked for Mahesh Babu’s next with SS Rajamouli; Filming begins in April 2025

Over the years, Pinkvilla has been the first to report several updates on SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu. We were the first to inform our readers that the yet untitled film will be an one of its kind African Jungle Adventure, and will feature Mahesh Babu as an explorer having the characteristics of Lord Hanuman. And now, we have exclusively learnt that SS Rajamouli is all set to take his next epic tale after Bahubali and RRR on floors in April 2025 and the filmmaker has locked Priyanka Chopra to play the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu.

According to sources close to the development, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a return to the Indian Film Industry with director SS Rajamouli’s next Pan World Jungle Adventure. “The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders,” the source added.

The yet untitled SS Rajamouli film will mark the return of Priyanka Chopra to the Indian Film Industry after 6 long years. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. “Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s an unchartered territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man – Mahesh Babu. It’s a well crafted role, and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film,” the source shared.

The SS Rajamouli film with Mahesh Babu will be shot until the end of 2026 and is expected to be the big theatrical release in 2027. The filmmaker is in talks to collaborate with a global studio for the film and the talks of negotiation have been on with Disney and Sony over the last one year. The film will be shot at studios in India and US, as also the African forests. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

