Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar drops sweet birthday wish for their son Gautam Ghattamaneni; SEE PIC

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, has always kept a low profile despite being from the filmy family. Today, on August 31, 2024, the young lad turned a year older, and his mother dropped an adorable birthday wish for him.

Taking to her account on Instagram stories, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a special photo that featured Mahesh Babu along with their children, Gautam and Sitara. The moment was captured, preferably at an airport. The sibling duo posed with the father, who grabbed attention with his suave look.

Along with the picture, Namrata penned a short birthday wish, “Happy birthday, kid," along with a Happy Birthday sticker.

For the unversed, as confirmed by his sister Sitara Ghattamaneni, in an interview with iDream Media, Gautam Ghattamaneni is keen on following his father’s footsteps and venture into the film world. He is currently pursuing a four-year-long integrated drama course in New York.

Besides that, Gautam even made his first theatrical performance in London. He became a part of a play titled Romeo & Juliet, etc. His performance was watched and cheered on by his parents and sister, who were present for the same.

In fact, Gautam had also made his film debut back in his father's 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine. He was roped in to play the childhood version of Mahesh Babu's on-screen role named Gautham.

