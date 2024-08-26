Popular Star Kid: Meet Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, who keeps a low profile, has debuted in theater, and is pursuing a course in acting

Mahesh Babu is an indomitable name in South Indian cinema and is easily recognized as a superstar. In his personal life, Mahesh married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The couple is blessed with a son, Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara.

Unlike his parents or his teenage sister, who is already quite popular on social media, Gautam prefers to lead a more low-key life. Although he is present on social media, the 17-year-old young man tends to stay out of the limelight. In this article, we will delve a little deeper into the life of Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Who is Gautam Ghattamaneni?

Gautam Ghattamaneni was born on August 31, 2006, to his parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. He is the elder brother to his sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who is six years younger than him.

While Gautam has a publicly visible account on Instagram, the young man prefers to maintain a low profile. However, with just one look at his social media grid, it's evident that he has had a strong upbringing and shares a deep bond with his family.

Gautam Ghattamaneni’s educational background

If reports are to be believed, Gautam Ghattamaneni completed his preliminary schooling at CHIREC International School in Hyderabad. In his Xth standard board examinations, Gautam scored exceptionally well in all subjects. He then completed his high school graduation from ISH Hyderabad.

Gautam Ghattamaneni further pursued higher education by attending New York University. Most recently, the star kid has been pursuing a four-year integrated drama course in New York, as confirmed by his sister, Sitara, in an interview with iDream Media.

Gautam was desirous of becoming an actor right from the beginning

Right from the very beginning, Gautam Ghattamaneni has been quite certain about the kind of work he wishes to pursue once he grows up. While many may say that the young man has a natural talent for acting, inherited from his family, in Gautam's case, this inclination toward acting is more than just a hereditary trait.

From his early childhood, Gautam aspired to become an actor, much like his parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and his grandfather, Krishna.

Gautam made his first debut in his father’s film as a child

Although Gautam is currently pursuing a course in acting, he had already made his debut in films as a child. For those who might not know, he made a cameo appearance in his father Mahesh Babu's film 1: Nenokkadine. Interestingly, he portrayed the childhood version of his father's character, Gautham, in the movie.

Gautam Ghattamaneni debuted in his first theater production

As he grew older, Gautam Ghattamaneni ventured into the world of theater. On June 25, 2024, the star kid made his first-ever theatrical performance in London. He was part of the play titled Romeo Juliet & ETC. For this significant occasion, Gautam was cheered on by his family, especially his parents, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, as well as his sister, Sitara, who thoroughly enjoyed his spectacular performance.

Gautam is an extremely protective brother for his sister, Sitara

They say siblings share a bond like no other, and Mahesh Babu’s children, Gautam and Sitara, are living proof of that. The star son shares an exceptionally close and unique relationship with his younger sister, and the duo truly have each other’s backs. From spending quality time together, traveling side by side, to engaging in hilarious yet candid banter, the two set sibling goals like no other.

Gautam Ghattamaneni is strongly rooted in family values and traditions

Beyond his passion for showbiz, Gautam Ghattamaneni appears to be well-raised, demonstrating a deep sense of humility and a strong connection to his values in his personal life.

From participating in welfare activities such as tree plantation drives to spending time with critically ill patients in hospitals, Gautam has already shown the kind of humble and compassionate man he aspires to become. Moreover, the 17-year-old also takes an active interest in celebrating traditional festivals at home, participating with great enthusiasm.

Whether you agree or not, Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, has already developed a robust and humble personality. It will be fascinating to see the path he chooses to follow in the future.

