Mahesh Babu looks hot as 'Guntur Kaaram' with his messy hair; Actor's transformation is unmissable

Superstar Mahesh Babu is 47 years old. Can you believe that? He can give a run for the money in good looks to anyone, his smile, aura, and personality make millions of fans go gaga. The actor is known by names that describe his handsome looks, for example- the Greek God of Tollywood and the Prince of Tollywood. The superstar shared a few BTS photos from a photoshoot and how hot he looks.

Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a few stylish and hot photos of himself. The actor set the internet into a meltdown with his smoking-hot latest photo. In the pics, the Maharishi actor opted for a casual denim and denim look with a trimmed beard and messy hair. He does right justice to the movie title of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, which means hot and spicy.

Namrata Shirodkar, the actor's wife is also awestruck by his latest look. All she has to say is 'uff' and our reaction is the same too. Keerthy Suresh also commented, "Woah" (with fire emoji). If looks could kill has a face, Mahesh Babu would be so apt.

Soon after Mahesh dropped the picture bomd, his feed was flooded with fire and heart emojis. Several fans took to the comment section and wrote, 'dashing as ever', 'someone please remind him that he is 48 years old', hot and more.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has teamed with director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade for an upcoming film titled Guntur Kaaram. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. On his father's superstar Krishna's birthday, the first glimpse was released and the actor unleashed his action avatar.

Pooja Hegde is the female lead and Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. S Thaman is the music composer. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released for Sankranthi 2024.

