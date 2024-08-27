Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar's fun evening with 'close friends' and daughter Sitara was all about taking selfies and happy times

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a heartwarming photo with her daughter Sitara and close friends on her Instagram story. In the photo, Namrata and all her friends can be seen beaming with joy while posing for a selfie. Mahesh Babu, who is currently gearing up for his film with SS Rajamouli, was also enjoying a relaxed evening with his close-knit circle of friends.

Creating lasting memories with her loved ones during the trip, Namrata captioned the photo, "Good friends... good times..." Meanwhile, the photo appears to be from a well-lit outdoor setting, suggesting that Mahesh Babu alongside his friends and family was enjoying a night out. Reportedly, the actor is currently vacationing in America.

Check out the photo below:

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu jetted off from Hyderabad with his family to an undisclosed location. The actor was seemingly sporting his SSMB29 look at the airport, catching the attention of his fans. In the video, the family seemed in high spirit for their trip.

Check out the video below:

Recently, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's 12-year-old daughter Sitara opened up about her acting dreams during an interview with iDream Media. She revealed that she does want to pursue a career in both modeling and acting in the future.

Talking about carrying on her family legacy, she said she feels good about being a part of such a wonderful family. However, she is just 12 so she is unsure what she wants yet.

Sitara also shed light on her bond with her parents and said that Namrata is the strict one while Mahesh Babu pampers her a lot. She shared how the Guntur Kaaram actor was about to cry when she did her first jewelry brand ad. Nevertheless, Sitara also talked about her mother's modeling career and said she got her fashion sense.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his ambitious project SSMB29. The film will be directed by none other than SS Rajamouli. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage.

