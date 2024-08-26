Mufasa: The Lion King Telugu trailer: Mahesh Babu lends his pitch-perfect voice to bring alive the tale of iconic orphan king

Mahesh Babu created headlines when he announced collaborating with the Walt Disney Studios for voicing in Telugu for the role of Mufasa in the musical drama, Mufasa: The Lion King. Well the actor has been taken onboard for lending his voice to revive the iconic character on screen, in Telugu language.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu shared the most awaited trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King in Telugu language, wherein he lent his voice to bring alive the iconic character of Mufasa itself.

Well, from the first frame of the clip itself, one can be sure to witness the magic of the superstar being weaved by his absolutely unique tonal modulation, that befits to command the role of a king like Mufasa.

Check out the trailer here:

It was back on August 21, 2024, when the makers, Walt Disney confirmed the official stepping of Mahesh Babu in the iconic film franchise. This would mark the Tollywood icon stepping in for the first time-ever to the Hollywood pedestal. For the unversed, Mufasa: The Lion King is set to be released worldwide on December 20, 2024.

Not just Mahesh Babu, several other renowned personalities from the South cinema have also been roped in to voice different pivotal characters in Mufasa: The Lion King. This includes Brahmanandam as the voice of Pumbaa whereas Ali will be voicing Timon.

Advertisement

Expressing his delight on getting the opportunity for voicing such a classic character, Mahesh Babu had revealed that Mufasa always appealed to him as a loving father who guides his son. Moreover, he also praised the unique storytelling that picturises the orphaned king leveling up to become one of the greatest commanders of the forest.

He had said, “The character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan. My family means everything to me and this collaboration with Disney is personally very special as it is an experience I will cherish with my children!”

Coming to his work front, Mahesh Babu would be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project, which is tentatively titled SSMB29.

ALSO READ: ARM trailer out: Tovino Thomas dons three different avatars to guard an indispensable treasure