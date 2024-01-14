PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘scared’ to hold bunch of flowers, actress reveals HEARTBREAKING reason

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the most charismatic and strong-willed people in contemporary cinema of India, and the actress has always been an advocate of a healthy lifestyle.

We all know Samantha is undergoing treatment for dermatomyositis along with recovering from immunity disorders. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself sitting near a bouquet of white flowers. She captioned the post, “Those mixed feelings when you love these pretty things but are scared AF because the last time, they sent you to the Emergency room. Like who the hell is allergic to flowers?! Tsk.” It's because of her condition and the precautions she has to keep in mind.

Samantha is also known for being a fitness enthusiast and she always takes time from her busy schedule to work on her fitness. The actress recently took to social media to share a video of her doing parkour.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Shiva Nirvana-directed romantic comedy film titled Kushi. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan, and many more in key roles.

Although the film didn't have a successful box office run, the chemistry that the two lead actors had on screen gained some applause from fans and critics alike. Additionally, the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab was praised critically as well.

The actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American spy thriller web series Citadel. The show features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is helmed by the director duo Raj & DK, who previously worked with Samantha in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee-led web series The Family Man.

Furthermore, the actress is also set to join hands with Philip John in his upcoming film Chennai Story, which also stars Vivek Kalra and Nimmi Harasgama in prominent roles.

