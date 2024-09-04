Mahesh Babu's latest click with wife Namrata Shirodkar is all about 'living and dreaming' in the New York City

Mahesh Babu took some time off from his busy shooting schedule to enjoy his family vacation in New York. Recently, the SSMB29 actor's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their time together in New York City. In the photo, the couple were seen enjoying their day out amid the bustling streets of the city.

While Mahesh Babu looked dapper in a light blue T-shirt teamed with a beige cap and sunglasses, his wife complemented him in a chic ensemble topped with a pink scarf. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote in the caption, "Somewhere between living and dreaming, there’s New York 🇺🇸."

Check out the photo below:

A few days ago, Namrata shared photos from her son Gautam's 18th birthday celebrations in New York City. In the photo, Mahesh Babu and his wife, alongside their kids Sitara and Gautam, could be seen posing for a family photo. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "About last night ..celebrating 18 years of loving and living."

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and his family traveled to New York City to celebrate Gautam's 18th birthday. He is currently studying at NYU (New York University) and his family visited him to celebrate his special day.

During their stay, Mahesh Babu and Namrata made sure to explore the city with their daughter Sitara. The actor shared an adorable photo of himself posing on a bustling New York street, with Sitara hugging him affectionately. He captioned the post, "Meanwhile in #NYC… @sitaraghattamaneni."

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Despite the vacation, Mahesh Babu remains focused on his professional commitments. He is gearing up for his next big project, a film tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Casting discussions for SSMB29 are ongoing, with reports suggesting that Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks to play the villain. Nevertheless, more details about SSMB29 are still awaited.



ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu shares a warm hug with daughter Sitara on streets of NYC, Namrata Shirodkar drops candid photo