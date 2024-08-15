Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar feels 'deeply blessed' after offering prayers at Tirupati temple with kids Sitara and Gautam, see photos

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently visited the sacred Tirupati shrine in Andhra Pradesh with her children, Gautam and Sitara. Accompanying them was Namrata's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar. Following the temple visit, Namrata shared glimpses of the trip on her Instagram handle, offering a peek into their spiritual journey.

In one of the shared photos, Namrata is seen posing within the temple grounds, holding a picture of the deity, alongside Sudha Reddy and her children, all dressed in traditional attire with red cloths draped over their shoulders.

Other pictures capture Namrata with her children, Sitara and Gautam, smiling together inside a private jet. She also shared a candid moment with her sister, Shilpa. In one of the shots, Namrata is seen with friends, proudly holding the national flag in celebration of Independence Day. For the temple visit, Namrata opted for a white suit paired with a vibrant pink dupatta, reflecting her elegant style.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Feeling deeply blessed at the #TirupatiTemple. When He calls, everything aligns itself…"

Check out her post below:

Recently, the actress celebrated Mahesh Babu's birthday in Rajasthan. She shared several photos from her trip and captioned the post, "Rajasthan Retreat" part 1 and part 2. In the photos, Namrata and her family can be seen rejoicing amid nature while celebrating Mahesh Babu's 49th birthday.

Check out the post below:

Mahesh Babu celebrated his 49th birthday on August 9, 2024, with heartfelt festivities surrounded by family and friends. The celebrations took place in Rajasthan, where he was joined by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their children, Gautam and Sitara.

Nevertheless, the actor returned to Hyderabad a few days ago. Now, he gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film has been garnering much attention from fans. However, details about this highly anticipated project are still under wraps.

