Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar shows fans how she spent July via a photo dump filled with beautiful moments

Mahesh Babu’s better half and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is quite the social media sensation, as time and again she never shies away from posting pictures from her personal life on social media. Recently, the star wife shared some unmissable camera captures as her July photo dump that scream everything love and warmth.

Namrata Shirodkar’s sums up the month of July with some candid pictures

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a bunch of pictures as her photo dump, that sum up how she spent the month of July. Among good food and company of friends, the former actress is seen spending time with her daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni and husband, Mahesh Babu.

Namrata Shirodkar posted a heartwarming birthday wish for daughter, Sitara

Back on July 20, 2024, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara turned 12. And to mark the special day, the former actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her baby girl by sharing a special video on her Instagram handle. Along with it, Namrata penned a caption, where she expressed, “Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion..."

When Namrata and Mahesh Babu attended their son Gautam’s first theater show in London

On June 23, 2024, Namrata Shirodkar shared a bunch of pictures as she and her husband, Mahesh Babu attended their son, Gautam Ghattamaneni’s first theater show in London. Calling it an incredibly special evening, Namrata penned, “Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it ! And loved you more my son”

Advertisement

Namrata Shirodkar posed with Jyothika and Nayanthara at Anant Ambani’s wedding

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter, Sitara were among the esteemed guests who attended Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. On July 14, Namrata had shared a candid snapshot of herself along with actresses, Jyothika and Nayanthara from the big fat wedding. The picture had gone viral on the internet in no time.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Prabhas, Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi to go on floors on THIS day