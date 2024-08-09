‘Life with you is a blockbuster': Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar pens heartwarming message on his 49th birthday

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar has shared a romantic post for her husband on his 49th birthday today (August 9). The star wife took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the actor alongside a sweet birthday note. Namrata wrote, "Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better."

Such a sweet and romantic post by the wifey right? For the unversed, the adorable couple exchanged wedding vows on February 10, 2005, after dating for a while. Namrata and Mahesh met each other on the sets of their film Vamsi. A year after their wedding, the power couple welcomed their son Gautham and then were blessed with their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

In the picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu looks dashing as always. The actor looks fabulous clad in his all-black formal suit. With looks like that, it is impossible to guess that he just turned 49, today.

Apart from the former actress, actor Vijay Deverakonda also wished the Maharshi actor on his birthday. Taking to his Instagram page, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, ''Happy Birthday sir (sic) Don't make us wait too long to see you on the big screen. Wishing you health and happiness. "

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma also extended a birthday wish to the 49-year-old actor and shared a post on his Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram alongside Sreeleela. The Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas features actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Shamna Kasim, Brahmanandam, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Next, the actor is gearing up for his much-awaited film, SSMB 29.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahesh is collaborating for the first time with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the upcoming project. While the majority of things have been kept under wraps, SSMB 29 is anticipated to be a two-part franchise, spanning over four years. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

