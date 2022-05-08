EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan to start supernatural action thriller Raja Deluxe by August

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Prabhas is teaming up with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director, Maruthi, on a supernatural action thriller titled Raja Deluxe. We also revealed how the film will be bankrolled by RRR producer DVV Danayya. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the makers have roped in Malavika Mohanan to play the female lead in this film.

“In the past, Malavika has hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film. The film in question is nothing but the one with Prabhas in the lead. She is extremely excited to commence work on this project,” revealed a source close to the development. The initial plan was to take the film on floors by the month of June, but now there is some delay for multiple reasons.

“Prabhas will be busy shooting for Project K and Salaar over the next two to three months, and hence, it would have been impossible to shoot for another project in the same time frame. Maruthi also needed more time for pre-production since the horror elements require ample visual effects. The team has now decided to start work on the film from the month of August,” the source added.

While Prabhas’ line up is loaded with Pan Indian dreams like Adipurush, Salaar and Project K to name a few, one still awaits a clarity if Raja Deluxe is a Tamil/Telugu Bilingual, or a Pan India film. In terms of release timeline, Adipurush is the big Pongal release in 2023, whereas Salaar is gearing up to open in cinema halls next Summer. Malavika Mohanan on the other hand will soon be making her acting debut in Bollywood with the Excel Production, Yudhra. She is also in talks for a feature film with Shahid Kapoor.

