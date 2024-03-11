Prabhas to start shooting for horror-comedy flick The Raja Saab from THIS date?

It wouldn’t be too far from the truth to say that Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors in the country. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, soon after which, he will step into the sets of The Raja Saab.

According to reports, Prabhas will start shooting for The Raja Saab sometime in June or July after the release of Kalki 2898 AD. If everything goes as planned, the film is expected to hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranti next year.

More about The Raja Saab movie

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu language horror-comedy movie starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Brahmanandam in key roles.

The film will also showcase Prabhas in a local massy avatar, making it a treat for fans who have been craving for a power-packed comeback from the star. Ever since his global reach after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, the actor has not attempted anything this local or rooted.

The Raja Saab is being written and directed by Maruthi, who is known for his comedy movies such as Bale Bale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu. Maruthi has not had the best last few years in terms of his movies and will be looking to score big with this mammoth opportunity. Vishwa Prasad has bankrolled the project under the People Media Factory banner and Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Prabhas will next be seen in the Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others in crucial roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action entertainer and promises to be the next biggest hit from Indian cinema after RRR. Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently in Italy shooting for a dance number from the film.

Just recently, the makers of the film also revealed the name of Prabhas’ character from the film in their post on X (formerly Twitter). “From the future streets of Kasi, introducing ‘BHAIRAVA’ from Kalki 2898 AD,” the makers wrote.

Apart from the above-mentioned project, Prabhas will also start shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, which is expected to go on floors in April, according to Salaar actor Bobby Simha.

Prabhas will also start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in the latter part of 2024, as confirmed by the director himself.

With such a stacked lineup in his locker, Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the country right now.

