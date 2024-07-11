Malayalam actor Jinu Joseph’s father passes away at 84

Trigger: This particular article contains information about an individual’s death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Jinu Joseph, who is known for films like Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, Chaappa Kurishu, and others, lost his father, M J Joseph, on July 9. The news was confirmed by him through a post on his official Instagram page.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Malayalam actor Jinu Joseph lost his father, M J Joseph. He passed away in Ernakulam on Tuesday (July 9). The actor confirmed the news of his father's demise on social media.

As per his post, Jinu Joseph’s father was an 84-year-old Ernakulam native who breathed his last on Tuesday morning. The funeral proceedings were held at the St Mary's Basilica Church cemetery on Wednesday evening.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the death of beloved husband and father, M J Joseph on July 9 at 7.15 am. Final prayers will begin by 3.00 pm, followed by funeral proceedings at St Mary's Basilica Cemetery, Cemetery Junction,” the note read.

Besides, Jinu also shared a picture of his dad and wrote, “Goodbye, Daddy. Thanks for all the parties.”

Who is Jinu Joseph?

Jinu Joseph is a popular face in the Malayalam film industry. He is known for his appearances in superhit films like Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009), Chaappa Kurishu (2011), Bachelor Party (2012), Ustad Hotel (2012), Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), Rani Padmini (2015), Varathan (2018), Anjaam Pathiraa (2020), and Bheemante Vazhi (2021), among many others. He made his debut in 2007 with Big B and has acted in nearly 20 films till now.

Pinkvilla offers its deepest condolences and strength to Jinu Joseph and his family as they deal with the loss.

