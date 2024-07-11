Vishnu Manchu warns YouTubers, content creators of strict legal action; asks them to remove obscene memes and videos within 48 hours

Trigger warning: The copy contains information about sexual abuse.

Praneeth Hanumanthu has been making headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber and actor, who was last seen along with Sudheer Babu in Harom Hara, is in legal trouble after his derogatory comments about the father-daughter relationship in his YouTube video.

In the latest update, Vishnu Manchu has shared a strong warning for all digital content creators against such derogatory and distasteful videos. For the unversed, the actor is also the president of the Movie Artists Association.

Vishnu Manchu reacts to Praneeth Hanumantu’s controversy; warns all content creators

The controversy surrounding popular YouTuber and actor Praneeth Hanumantu has taken a significant turn as he has been arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau in Bengaluru.

The arrest was made on Wednesday (July 10) in connection with a video where Praneeth was seen making lewd comments on a father-daughter relationship.

Several actors from showbiz like Karthikey, Manoj Manchu, Dharam Tej, and his former co-star Sudheer Babu have openly reacted to the controversy and slammed the YouTuber-turned-actor. The latest to issue his statement on the controversial issue is Vishnu Manchu.

The Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam actor took to his Instagram account to share a video talking about Praneeth Hanumantu’s offensive video. Sharing the video, he wrote, “A message to all the Digital content creators from Movie Artists Association”

Look at his video below:

Vishnu sternly mentioned that offensive comments and videos on actors and actresses won’t be tolerated anymore. Further, he warned the content creators to remove such defaming videos and memes from their respective channels within 48 hours otherwise they might have to face legal trouble.

Vishnu Manchu said he would be reviewing the videos and reporting them to cybercrime to take necessary legal action against them.

Moreover, Vishnu also mentioned that the Legendary actor Brahmanandam has also expressed his displeasure over the members using his clips and pictures for obscene memes. He further sought support from the government.

Apart from Praneeth Hanumantu, three other accused have also been included in the controversial case. As per a report by The Hindu, the Telangana police are securing a transit warrant to bring Praneeth to Hyderabad for questioning. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend others involved in the incident.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse then please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

